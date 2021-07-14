Report

Senior ISIS arms supplier in the custody of security forces, SMC reported

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces apprehended a senior ISIS terrorist in the west of Iran earlier today, Wednesday.

The Security Media Cell (SMC) said that the Directorate of Military Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence, the Intelligence department of al-Anbar's Operations Command, confirmed the intel reported by the Intelligence detachment of the 10th division presence of ISIS equipment and arms supplier in al-Anbar.

"The detachments of the Military Intelligence of the 10th division, in cooperation with a land force from the 2nd regiment of the infantry brigade 40, set an ambush at al-Kanater in al-Karma, al-Anbar, and arrested the terrorist."

"The arrestee is wanted by the Iraqi Judiciary per an arrest warrant issued in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism," SMC said.

