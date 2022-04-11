Senior Danish delegation arrives in Baghdad

Shafaq News / A senior Danish delegation arrived in Baghdad today, headed by the Danish Defense Minister, Trine Bramsen.

The Ministry said in a brief statement that the delegation includes the Danish Chief of Staff, the Deputy Secretary-General and the Danish ambassador to Iraq.

A source in the Ministry told Shafaq News agency that the delegation will discuss the bilateral relations between Iraq and Denmark, in addition to combatting terrorism.

Yesterday, the Defense Minister Jumaa Enad, received the Danish ambassador to Baghdad, and discussed with him enhancing cooperation between the two countries.