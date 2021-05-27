Sending an international team to observe the elections is a normal procedure, official says

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Foreign Relations Committee confirmed that sending a UN team to observe the Iraqi elections is a normal procedure, noting that most of the political blocs agree on it.

A member of the committee, Amer Al-Fayez, told Shafaq News agency, "The team will arrive in Iraq about ten days before the elections, and will visit all the governorates. Its presence is not limited to a specific election site. It will visit most polling centers," noting, "the number of members of the international team does not exceed 100."

"This procedure is natural and internationally recognized. Perhaps Iraq will also ask the countries of the world to help observe its upcoming elections, as Syria did by requesting an Iraqi parliamentary team to observe the recent elections."