Seizing weapons, arresting ISIS members in security operations in Iraq, Statement

Shafaq News / Iraq’s Security Media Cell announced, on Tuesday, the seizure of IEDs and missiles from ISIS remnants in separate operations.

The Cell said in a statement "a joint force from Al-Anbar Operations Command found weapons and ammunition if ISIS remnants in the Al-Karya Al-Asriyah village, and the Al-Shehabi Al-Oula area within Al-Karma district, they composed of IEDs, RBGs, mortars and others."

Meanwhile, "a force from the West Nineveh Operations Command and another force in Kirkuk conducted two separate operations within their control areas, where mortars and a Katyusha missile were found."

All weapons and ammunition were detonated by the specialized teams.

In another context, a force from the 1st regiment in the 20th Division arrested two ISIS members tried to cross the Syrian borders towards Iraqi territory.