Security source warns of replicating Diyala's Tuesday attack in Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-27T12:22:41+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source warned of a terrorist attack that might target sites in the Saladin governorate following the attack on villages in al-Miqdadiyah sub-district, Diyala, earlier today, Wednesday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the group that terrorist group that attacked al-Rashad village in al-Miqdadiyah is a sub-group of a bigger group of two parts.

"The first group attacked Diyala," the source said, "the second will strike in Saladin."

The source urged the civilians and security forces to take the utmost security precautions, enforce the units, and apply double shifts.

Earlier today, a group of armed persons attacked houses in the Nahr Imam village, near al-Rashad in al-Miqdadiyah district. The attack was waged in the aftermath of an ISIS terrorist attack.

The attackers killed seven citizens, according to sources, and burnt many orchards.

Another source told Shafaq News Agency on Tuesday evening that 12 were killed and 15 others were injured.

