Security source reveals the circumstances of Thursday's explosion in Nineveh 

Shafaq News/ A high-level security officer revealed on Friday the results of the investigation into the explosion that targeted the cultural group in Nineveh on Friday last week.

"The vehicle carries a forged plate. The numbers on the plate belong to another vehicle owned by a civilian in Saladin," the officer who preferred to remain anonymous said, "the vehicle raised alarms when the driver left it a few days earlier."

Last week, an explosion injured three civilians, including a woman, near a cultural center in Nineveh.