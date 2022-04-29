Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Security source reveals the circumstances of Thursday's explosion in Nineveh 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-29T19:18:25+0000
Security source reveals the circumstances of Thursday's explosion in Nineveh 

Shafaq News/ A high-level security officer revealed on Friday the results of the investigation into the explosion that targeted the cultural group in Nineveh on Friday last week.

"The vehicle carries a forged plate. The numbers on the plate belong to another vehicle owned by a civilian in Saladin," the officer who preferred to remain anonymous said, "the vehicle raised alarms when the driver left it a few days earlier."

Last week, an explosion injured three civilians, including a woman, near a cultural center in Nineveh.

related

KDP: the elections can succeed in Nineveh only if the governorate's problems are addressed

Date: 2021-03-26 12:45:05
KDP: the elections can succeed in Nineveh only if the governorate's problems are addressed

20 Tons of sulfur seized in Nineveh

Date: 2021-06-05 17:06:18
20 Tons of sulfur seized in Nineveh

Six rockets land near a Turkish base in Nineveh 

Date: 2022-04-03 19:06:15
Six rockets land near a Turkish base in Nineveh 

Four terrorists were arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2021-08-30 16:11:01
Four terrorists were arrested in Nineveh

Iraqi Intelligence seizes explosive devices in Nineveh

Date: 2021-01-15 08:12:46
Iraqi Intelligence seizes explosive devices in Nineveh

Military Intelligence arrests an ISIS recruiter in Nineveh

Date: 2021-12-28 11:27:58
Military Intelligence arrests an ISIS recruiter in Nineveh

Iraqi intelligence agency thwarts an attempt to smuggle 100 kg of narcotics into the country

Date: 2021-09-22 18:28:57
Iraqi intelligence agency thwarts an attempt to smuggle 100 kg of narcotics into the country

Two terrorists arrested in Nineveh

Date: 2021-02-19 16:02:15
Two terrorists arrested in Nineveh