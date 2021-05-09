Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Security source denies the killing of an activist in Basra

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-09T13:02:50+0000
Security source denies the killing of an activist in Basra

Shafaq News/ A security source in Basra Governorate denied on Sunday reports about the assassination of a civil activist in the governorate.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency, "The news that activist Ahmad Adnan was shot nine times inside his vehicle in the al-Jumhuriya region in central Basra are untrue," indicating, "there are many pages on social media that seek to create chaos by circulating propaganda".

Social media users shared news about the killing of an activist in Basra.

Earlier today, unknown assailants shot dead the civil activist Ihab al-Wazni in Karbala.

related

Central and southern governorates' MPs refuse to vote on the 2021 budget draft

Date: 2021-01-31 11:06:58
Central and southern governorates' MPs refuse to vote on the 2021 budget draft

The intelligence agency arrests a drug smuggler in Basra

Date: 2020-10-16 11:51:48
The intelligence agency arrests a drug smuggler in Basra

Demonstrators in Basra reject passing the Federal Supreme Court bill

Date: 2021-03-15 14:17:31
Demonstrators in Basra reject passing the Federal Supreme Court bill

Billions of Dinars are waste in Basra Oil Company

Date: 2020-11-09 07:02:24
Billions of Dinars are waste in Basra Oil Company

Three officials arrested for discharging unregistered containers in Basra

Date: 2021-04-28 15:35:12
Three officials arrested for discharging unregistered containers in Basra

"Empty bags" threatens the lives of 7,000 cancer patients in Basra

Date: 2020-07-25 17:03:18
"Empty bags" threatens the lives of 7,000 cancer patients in Basra

Spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief: Basra needs intelligence not operations

Date: 2020-08-24 19:58:08
Spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief: Basra needs intelligence not operations

Two Civic activists sustained injuries in an assassination attempt in Basra

Date: 2020-08-17 16:17:05
Two Civic activists sustained injuries in an assassination attempt in Basra