Security source denies airstrike on Ain al-Assad air base

Shafaq News / A responsible security source refuted claims of an aerial bombardment targeting the Ain al-Assad military airbase in al-Anbar province.

The source informed Shafaq News Agency that the audible explosions within the Ain al-Assad base were a result of training exercises conducted by the U.S.-led international coalition forces against ISIS in Iraq and Syria.

The source added that the discussion about the base being targeted is untrue and inaccurate.

Local media outlets and social media pages had circulated reports claiming the targeting of the base, situated to the west of Iraq and housing forces from the international coalition.