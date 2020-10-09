Iraq News

rss

Kurdistan

Report

Economy

World

Security services enter a state of alert for unknown reasons in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-10-09T19:37:57+0000
Security services enter a state of alert for unknown reasons in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The security services entered a state of alert on Friday for unknown reasons, according to a security source.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the security forces conducted patrols, deployed in the capital and set up checkpoints inside residential areas.

The Iraqi government is struggling to put an end to rocket attacks targeting the Green Zone in central Baghdad, which includes the US embassy, ​​foreign missions and government headquarters.

The missiles also target Baghdad International Airport, which includes a camp for the American forces.


related