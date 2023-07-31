Security plan enacted to protect power transmission towers in Saladin

Shafaq News / A local official in Saladin revealed the implementation of a security plan to protect power transmission towers, employing military and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Azam Kamel Tawisan, the director of Al-Siniyah sub-district in the district of Baiji, northwest Saladin, informed Shafaq News Agency, there are power transmission towers between Al-Shinah sub-district and Haditha district in Anbar, spanning over 30 kilometers, lying outside the range of security presence and protection, rendering them vulnerable to targeting by terrorist and sabotage groups."

Tawisan confirmed that "security authorities have devised plans involving the use of military and unmanned aerial vehicles to protect the towers in these secluded areas that lack proper security measures, especially after the occurrence of incidents targeting power towers between the borders of Salah al-Din and Haditha district in Anbar."

He further highlighted the existence of terrorist schemes aiming to attack power towers, exploiting the security vacuum, soaring temperatures, and the escalating electricity crisis to carry out criminal acts. Tawisan did not rule out the involvement of opportunistic elements in the destruction of power towers, seeking personal gains at the expense of citizens' suffering and livelihoods.

Regarding the recent discovery of 16 explosive devices, Tawisan stated, "The devices were found in restricted and unguarded areas while security forces maintain a tight grip on the towers in their respective regions and areas of responsibility."

In the past 72 hours, the recurring targeting of power towers in Saladin coincided with the deterioration of the national power grid and rising temperatures. However, during the current summer, the province has not recorded any incidents of power tower targeting.

Power transmission towers in hot provinces such as Diyala, Kirkuk, and Saladin frequently face attacks by improvised explosive devices and medium-scale weaponry due to either sabotage or terrorist motives, perpetrated by terrorist groups.