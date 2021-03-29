Report

Security operations in Baghdad, arresting wanted persons in various crimes

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-29T09:47:08+0000
Security operations in Baghdad, arresting wanted persons in various crimes

Shafaq News / The Baghdad Operations Command announced today, Monday, the arrest of two persons accused of terrorism, and others accused of forgery and theft.

A statement by the Command stated that a security force carried out preemptive operations in the north and west regions of Baghdad, which resulted the arrest of two suspects.

The statement indicated that the 11th Infantry Division arrested a number of suspects on various charges and seized unlicensed weapons.

Also, people accused of robbery, drug trafficking were arrested.

The Division confirmed that it continues protecting the polling stations.

In the same context; The Baghdad Police Directorate announced the arrest of one person accused of murder in addition to others of different crimes.

