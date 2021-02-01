Report

Security operations against ISIS in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-01T10:38:22+0000
Shafaq News security operations have been launched in the outskirts of four governorates to pursue ISIS and to prevent terrorist elements from reconfiguring and planning new attacks. A security source said today, Monday.

A spokesman of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Ali Hashem al-Husseini, told Shafaq News Agency that the Iraqi Army and the PMF eliminated ISIS militants and took control of large areas in the so-called Triangle of Diyala- the borders of Kifri, the Balkana region, and the borders of Kirkuk

Al-Husseini continued, in another operation, the Army backed by the Iraqi and the US-Led Coalition air forces clashed with ISIS elements in the so-called Triangle among the outskirts of Baiji, north of Saladin, and Wadi al-Shay in Kirkuk, without causing any human losses.

Lately, Iraqi operations destroyed headquarters of ISIS in Al-Tharthar and Wadi Al-Shay. Al-Husseini confirmed.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Its fighters are making a comeback with kidnap and killing, the latest massive reactivation incident is when two ISIS men blew themselves up in a crowded Baghdad market on January 2021, killing at least 32 people in Iraq’s first big suicide bombing for three years.

