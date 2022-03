Shafaq News/ A security officer reportedly survived an armed attack at his residence in eastern Baghdad, earlier today, Sunday.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a stun grenade was hurled at the house of a lieutenant colonel affiliated with the Ministry of Interior in al-Sadr city.

The attack resulted in material damages to the front yard of the house, the source said.

"When a security force arrived at the site, the officer filed a complaint against his brother," the source added.