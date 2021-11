Shafaq News/ Unknown assailants reportedly attacked the residence of a security officer with an explosive device in the sub-district of Urr, east of Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar's capital city, earlier today, Saturday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the blast resulted in damages to two the house and two vehicles parked nearby.

The security officer filed a lawsuit against the culprit once identified, the source said.