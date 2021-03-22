Security officer killed in clashes with murderer outlaws

Shafaq News/ An officer was reportedly killed in a fire exchange between security forces and a gang today, Monday.

The director of Safwan sub-district in Basra, Taleb el-Hassouna, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency that two assailants killed a citizen in Basra, indicating that the victim was a bodyguard of a businessman from the governorate.

El-Hassouna added that the security forces successfully identified the perpetrators after thorough inquiries.

"Security forces raided the den of the gang yesterday but failed to apprehend them. In the second attempt today, in safwan sub-district of al-Zubair district, they clashed with the gang members."

"The clashes ended with a gang member dead and another arrested. On the other side, a security official perished; two others (security member and intelligence agent) were injured," he indicated, "the dead gang member was wanted by the Judiciary for another homicide."