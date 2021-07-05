Report

Security officer killed in an explosion in western Iraq 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-05T11:50:19+0000
Security officer killed in an explosion in western Iraq 

Shafaq News/ A security officer reportedly perished in a blast of an improvised Explosive Device earlier today, Sunday, in al-Anbar.

A source in al-Anbar's Operations Command said that security forces identified an explosive device from the remnants of ISIS in al-Kanisa sub-district in al-Heet, west of the governorate.

"The bomb went off while defusing it by a team of the seventh division of al-Anbar's Operations, killing a lieutenant of the division," the source said.

"A security force transferred the body to the forensic medicine department and an investigation was initiated into the circumstances of the incident," the source said.

