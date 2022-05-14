Security officer killed in an explosion in Diyala

Shafaq News/ An Iraqi security officer reportedly perished in a blast from an explosive device in Diyala, a source revealed on Saturday morning.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosion targeted a patrol of the Counter-Terrorism Agency during a security operation in Imam Weis, northeast al-Miqdadiyah.

The explosion, according to the source, killed a member of the squad and injured others.

"The body of the victim and the injured officers were evacuated from the site, and a search campaign was launched to find and arrest the culprits," the source said.