Shafaq News/ A security officer was killed Dhi Qar earlier today, Thursday.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the victim is a fellow of Dhi Qar from the southern Souq al-Shoyoukh.

He was killed by a slingshot from an identified assailant in the Industrial Residence area in the Nasiriyah downtown.

"The culprit fled to an unknown destination," the source said.