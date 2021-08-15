Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Security officer injured in an ISIS attack in Samarra

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-15T13:45:38+0000
Security officer injured in an ISIS attack in Samarra

Shafaq News/ A group of ISIS terrorists reportedly attacked a security checkpoint of the Federal Police at the outskirts of Samarra district, southeast Tikrit.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the offending group clashed with the security personnel stationed in the Qaderiyah, north of Samarra, injuring a member and damaging a thermographic camera.

"Security officials fled as reinforcements arrived in the scene," the source added

ISIS group adopted a new combat style after its defeat in Saladin. The remnants of the terrorist organization currently deploy rifles or medium-range machine guns to conduct night blitz attacks against security and civilian targets.

related

A group of ISIS terrorists killed in missile strikes north of Samarra

Date: 2020-12-23 16:10:46
A group of ISIS terrorists killed in missile strikes north of Samarra

Security operations against ISIS in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-01 10:38:22
Security operations against ISIS in Iraq

A tribal Sheikh abducted by ISIS in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-04-18 13:35:11
A tribal Sheikh abducted by ISIS in Kirkuk

ISIS kills a civilian in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-08-13 07:49:52
ISIS kills a civilian in Kirkuk

Fouad Hussein called on neighboring countries to respect the sovereignty of Iraq

Date: 2020-09-17 15:19:04
Fouad Hussein called on neighboring countries to respect the sovereignty of Iraq

Arrest campaigns of ISIS members in various areas

Date: 2021-03-11 17:55:24
Arrest campaigns of ISIS members in various areas

New details about ISIS attack on the Iraqi Army military points

Date: 2021-07-31 09:26:30
New details about ISIS attack on the Iraqi Army military points

Iraqi forces find 200-meter tunnel in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-05-18 15:57:25
Iraqi forces find 200-meter tunnel in Kirkuk