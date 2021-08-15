Security officer injured in an ISIS attack in Samarra

Shafaq News/ A group of ISIS terrorists reportedly attacked a security checkpoint of the Federal Police at the outskirts of Samarra district, southeast Tikrit.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the offending group clashed with the security personnel stationed in the Qaderiyah, north of Samarra, injuring a member and damaging a thermographic camera.

"Security officials fled as reinforcements arrived in the scene," the source added

ISIS group adopted a new combat style after its defeat in Saladin. The remnants of the terrorist organization currently deploy rifles or medium-range machine guns to conduct night blitz attacks against security and civilian targets.