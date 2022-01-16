Report

Security member shot dead in al-Dora, Baghdad

Shafaq News / Unidentified armed killed an Iraqi security member south of Baghdad today, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the perpetrators shot dead the victim - who is a member of al-Jumhouriya brigade- while he was on duty, in al-Dora area.

The criminals also stole the victim's weapon and fled to an unknown destination.

Following the incident, the security forces imposed tight security measures to arrest the perpetrators.

Al-Jumhouriya brigade is the force responsible for maintaining security in al-Dora area and ita vicinity, since the sectarian conflict that erupted in Iraq.

