Security measures halted attacks on power towers, official says

Shafaq News/ Measures taken by the Iraqi security forces have successfully deterred the bombing attacks that ravaged the national power grid in the country recently, a spokesperson for the Joint Operations Command said on Sunday.

Major-General Tahseen al-Khafaji told Shafaq News Agency that intelligence information, aerial coverage by the Iraqi airforces, and reconnaissance aircraft were deployed to provide protection to the power transmission towers.

"Thermographic cameras were planted in different locations to transmit information around the clock, In addition to patrols and ambushes initiated by the Command," he added.

Dozens of power transmission towers in Diyala, Saladin, Kirkuk, and Nineveh were subject to sabotage and terrorist attacks waged by ISIS or subversive groups.