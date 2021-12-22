Report

Security forces use live bullets to disperse the demonstrators in Dhi Qar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-22T09:43:58+0000
Shafaq News/ Clashes erupted on Wednesday between law and enforcement and demonstrators demanding dropping "malicious charges" filed against them in Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar's capital city.

Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the security forces fired shots in the air to disperse the demonstrators who gathered near al-Baho (the Hall) crossroad, downtown the city.

"The demonstrators dispersed, and the wounded persons were transferred to the hospital by a civilian vehicle for treatment," according to eyewitnesses.

The Governor of the southern governorate, Ahmed al-Khafaji, demanded the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to dispatch an investigation team to look into the circumstances of the incident.

