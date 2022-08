Shafaq News / The security forces used live bullets to disperse protestors in the Green Zone, Baghdad, a security source reported.

In the meantime, the security forces began evacuating the government palace after the supporters of the Sadrist movement stormed it earlier today, Monday.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent revealed that the special forces teams, backed by riot police, are trying to get the protestors out of the palace using sticks and tear gas.