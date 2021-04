Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces deployed live ammunition to disperse a demonstration of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) fighters whose contracts were terminated.

A source and Eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that dozens of PMF fighters whose contracts have been terminated organized a demonstration in al-Jaderiyah and blocked a vital road by burning tires.

The source added that security forces opened fire at the protestors to disband the demonstration