Security forces took control of Al-Tahrir square, Source

Shafaq News/ A source confirmed on Saturday that the Iraqi security forces took control of Al-Tahrir Square in central Baghdad.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that reinforcements arrived at Tahrir Square, where hundreds of Iraqis were protesting and then dispersing later.

Today, Iraqi security forces fired tear gas and stun grenades to disperse stone-throwing protesters in clashes that wounded scores off Baghdad's Tahrir Square, where hundreds marked the anniversary of anti-government unrest in 2019.

Protests also erupted in southern governorates. In Dhi Qar, hundreds gathered in the central Al-Haboubi Square, demanding to reveal the fate of kidnapped activists.