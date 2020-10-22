Security forces to enter the state of Alert in preparation for the first anniversary of October 25 protests

Shafaq News / Iraqi security forces promulgated today, Thursday, the state of alert in anticipation of the popular protests next week.

The source told Shafaq News agency, "the security forces will enter the normal state of alert tomorrow morning, Friday, in preparation for the demonstrations that are scheduled to start next Sunday".

Activists had called for mass protests next Sunday on the first anniversary of the largest wave of protests in Iraq on October 25.

Popular protests started in Iraq a year ago in the capital, Baghdad, and spread to the central and southern governorates of the country. The popular protests successfully forced the government of Adel Abdul Mahdi to resign late last year.

The protests were stained by bloody acts of violence, as the demonstration grounds turned into an open battlefield between the demonstrators on the one hand and the security forces, unknown gunmen and others suspected of being from pro-Iranian Shiite factions on the other hand.

Dozens of activists in the popular movement were also subjected to kidnapping and assassination by unknown armed men throughout the year of the protests.

According to governmental sources, 560 protesters and security personnel perished in the protests.

During the formation of his government last May, Al-Kadhimi established a committee to investigate the violence, pledging to bring those involved to justice. However, the committee failed to bring a single suspect to court.



