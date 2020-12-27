Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

Security forces to clear areas in Southern Saladin from terrorist groups

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2020-12-27T11:25:08+0000
Security forces to clear areas in Southern Saladin from terrorist groups

Shafaq News/ A government official in Saladin stated on Sunday that security forces and intelligence detachments are pursuing undercover ISIS cells on the outskirts of Balad district and the suburbs of Ishaqi and Yathrib to secure administrative and security units from any surprise attacks.

 The director of Yathrib district, south of Saladin, Inad al-Azzawi, told Shafaq News agency, "the pursuit operations are continuing in search of dangerous ISIS detachments sheltering in the rugged, isolated and remote areas. Those cells launch sudden terrorist attacks in the area from Ishaqi district to the borders of Yathrib sub-district."

Security units, villages, and residential areas in Southern Saladin are exposed to frequent security attacks. Terrorist groups exploit the mountainous topography of those areas as hideouts from where they launch their attacks.

related

Dangerous ISIS network discovered in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-12 12:28:24
Dangerous ISIS network discovered in Saladin

Seven ISIS members are killed in Saladin

Date: 2020-12-01 21:00:15
Seven ISIS members are killed in Saladin

ISIS suicide bomber killed in Saladin

Date: 2020-12-08 11:23:31
ISIS suicide bomber killed in Saladin

Two PMF victims in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2020-10-16 19:23:16
Two PMF victims in an ISIS attack in Saladin

An ISIS leader arrested in Saladin

Date: 2020-09-10 09:26:10
An ISIS leader arrested in Saladin

The international coalition is delaying "Kanous" entry, a source said

Date: 2020-09-24 13:30:26
The international coalition is delaying "Kanous" entry, a source said

ISIS leader makes important confessions

Date: 2020-07-30 08:21:19
ISIS leader makes important confessions

To avoid Al-Khailaniyah scenario, a security operation to clear Northern Miqdadiyah from ISIS remnants

Date: 2020-11-08 14:06:17
To avoid Al-Khailaniyah scenario, a security operation to clear Northern Miqdadiyah from ISIS remnants