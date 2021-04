Shafaq News / A source in Diyala police command reported on Thursday that security forces are tightening COVID-19 preventive measures in Baquba and several other administrative units to limit the spread of the virus.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the police has been deployed in Baqubah and other cities to implement the total lockdown measures.

The source denied receiving information or threats of explosive devices, as was reported by some websites.