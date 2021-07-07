Security forces thwarts an attack on transmission towers in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala said on Wednesday that the Iraqi Army detonated an explosive device in Jalawla district.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The specialized unit in the 53rd Brigade of the Iraqi Army detonated an explosive device planted on a road in Al-Salam neighborhood in Jalawla district, 70 km northeast of Baqubah.”

In the other hand, the same source reported that an attempt to blow up transmission towers are thwarted north of Al-Azim district, 60 km north of Baquba.

He added that "forces from the Popular Mobilization Forces clashed ISIS militants ririding motorcycles and tried to detonate towers in the Safra sector, north of Al-Azim."