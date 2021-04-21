Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Security forces thwarted a government building robbery attempt

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-21T12:07:40+0000
Security forces thwarted a government building robbery attempt

Shafaq News/ Security forces thwarted a robbery attempt at a government building under construction in Dhi Qar governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a gang of motorcyclists attempted to rob a government building under construction in Nasiriyah downtown.

A security checkpoint reported the incident to the authorities, which rapidly dispatched a team to the site.

The force arrested two perpetrators and seized three motorcycles, while the rest fled upon the security forces' arrival.

The source said that the thieves attempted to steal the windows, doors, and main gates of the building.

The arrestees were kept in the Anti-Crime headquarters to complete the inquiries and take legal actions against them.

related

Demonstrators in Dhi Qar demand job opportunities and better services

Date: 2020-08-18 08:27:47
Demonstrators in Dhi Qar demand job opportunities and better services

Al-Fayyad strongly criticized the governor of Dhi Qar Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi

Date: 2021-03-27 16:07:21
Al-Fayyad strongly criticized the governor of Dhi Qar Abdul-Ghani Al-Asadi

Dhi Qar's new governor must be completely independent, MP says

Date: 2021-03-14 16:06:44
Dhi Qar's new governor must be completely independent, MP says

Activists and demonstrators storm the streets of Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-01-29 13:20:16
Activists and demonstrators storm the streets of Dhi Qar

An Iraqi civic activist's home targeted in Dhi Qar

Date: 2020-09-25 17:39:43
An Iraqi civic activist's home targeted in Dhi Qar

Al-Kadhimi nominates three candidates for Dhi Qar governance

Date: 2021-04-04 15:25:24
Al-Kadhimi nominates three candidates for Dhi Qar governance

Demonstrations spread throughout Dhi Qar Governorate

Date: 2021-03-22 08:13:29
Demonstrations spread throughout Dhi Qar Governorate

Level "C" security alert near the Appeal court

Date: 2021-02-07 09:27:58
Level "C" security alert near the Appeal court