Security forces thwarted a government building robbery attempt

Shafaq News/ Security forces thwarted a robbery attempt at a government building under construction in Dhi Qar governorate.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that a gang of motorcyclists attempted to rob a government building under construction in Nasiriyah downtown.

A security checkpoint reported the incident to the authorities, which rapidly dispatched a team to the site.

The force arrested two perpetrators and seized three motorcycles, while the rest fled upon the security forces' arrival.

The source said that the thieves attempted to steal the windows, doors, and main gates of the building.

The arrestees were kept in the Anti-Crime headquarters to complete the inquiries and take legal actions against them.