Security forces thwart two bomb attacks against Coalition convoys in southern Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-13T07:35:38+0000
Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces thwarted two attempts to target supply convoys affiliated with the US-led Global Coalition in two separate locations in southern Iraq.

An official statement said that a force from the Federal Intelligence Agency identified two roadside bombs set to strike a supply convoy of the Global Coalition in al-Muthanna governorate.

The bomb squad of the agency was able to defuse one of the bombs and detonated the other one under controlled conditions, the statement said.

In the same context, security forces temporarily closed al-Bathaa road in Dhi Qar's capital city, Nasiriyah, after identifying a set-to-detonate bomb planted on the roadside.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the Explosive Ordnance Disposal squads are working to defuse the bomb.

