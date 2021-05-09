Report

Security forces thwart an attempt to bomb an oil well in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-09
Security forces thwart an attempt to bomb an oil well in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces thwarted an attempt to blast an oil well in Kirkuk, a disputed governorate between Baghdad and Erbil.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the security forces defused a bomb planted near the oilwell 195 in Bay Hasan oilfield in the northwest of Kirkuk.

The source added that the operation went smoothly without causing any human or material damage.

On May 5, security officers were injured in an explosion that targeted two oil wells in Bay Hasan oilfield in Kirkuk, the Iraqi Ministry of Oil said.

