Security forces thwart an attack on power transmission towers in al-Anbar

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-01T20:13:04+0000
Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell announced today that the Federal Intelligence and Investigation Agency thwarted an attack on two power transmission towers in al-Anbar Governorate.

The cell said in a statement that an operation was carried out based on accurate intelligence information and field follow-up, to dismantle the explosive devices meant to be detonated safely.

Recently, explosive devices attacks targeting power transmission towers have increased in northern, western, and eastern Iraq, which caused a major power outage crisis in the country.

The Iraqi authorities accuse ISIS terrorists of being behind most of the attacks.

