Security forces thwart an attack intended to target a Global Coalition logistics convoy

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-16T20:56:01+0000

Shafaq News/ A security source reported that security forces thwarted an explosion intended to target a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition, west Baghdad. The source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device had been found on the international highway linking Abu Ghraib and Fallujah, west of the capital, noting that the bomb squads rushed to the scene and detonated the device. Recently, attacks targeting US forces and the Global Coalition forces are carried out almost daily in Iraq. No party has claimed responsibility for the explosions, but Washington accuses pro-Iranian factions of being behind the attacks.

related

Security forces thwart an attack against the Global coalition forces in al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-05-27 16:50:40

US steps up security measures at Ain Assad

Date: 2021-02-16 18:14:11

IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in Southen Iraq

Date: 2021-04-04 17:16:47

Global Coalition supplies the Peshmerga with multimillion dollars worth of weapons

Date: 2021-06-10 14:11:11

An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Dhi Qar

Date: 2021-02-17 19:00:49

An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition near Babel

Date: 2021-04-08 13:24:19

The Coalition issues a clarification on the site of Wednesday's UAV attack

Date: 2021-06-11 17:40:38

An explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition forces in Al-Diwaniyah

Date: 2021-02-18 15:03:19