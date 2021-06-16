Security forces thwart an attack intended to target a Global Coalition logistics convoy
Category: Iraq News
Shafaq News/ A security source reported that security forces thwarted an explosion intended to target a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition, west Baghdad.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that an explosive device had been found on the international highway linking Abu Ghraib and Fallujah, west of the capital, noting that the bomb squads rushed to the scene and detonated the device.
Recently, attacks targeting US forces and the Global Coalition forces are carried out almost daily in Iraq.
No party has claimed responsibility for the explosions, but Washington accuses pro-Iranian factions of being behind the attacks.