Shafaq News / A security force dismantled an explosive device placed to target a Global Coalition convoy in al-Diwaniyah, while the Iraqi army destroyed ISIS targets in Diyala.

In addition, the 5th Iraqi Army Division announced detonating two explosive devices. It seized explosives, military equipment, supplies, and logistics, during a search campaign it carried out in al-Hamandaliyah area, northeast of Diyala.