Security forces thwart an ISIS attack in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that security forces thwarted an ISIS attack northeast of the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS terrorists attacked an army security point on the outskirts of Nawfal village, north of al-Muqdadiyah district, but the army forces confronted them and forced them to flee.

He added that an explosive device blew up on the road leading to the village, but no casualties were recorded.

Areas north of al-Muqdadiyah, 40 km northeast of Baqubah, are subjected to continuous attacks due to their proximity to the Hamrin mountains, the largest strongholds of the terrorist organizations.