Shafaq News / A security source in Diyala reported today that an ISIS attack had been thwarted north of the governorate.

Fattah Al-Azzawi, commander of the fourth regiment of the Nidaa Diyala Brigade, told Shafaq News agency that his forces, supported by tribesmen, thwarted an ISIS attack 20 km north of Al-Azim district.

Al-Azzawi said that the terrorists fled towards the outskirts of Hamrin, near the Kifri district.