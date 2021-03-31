Report

Security forces thwart an IED attack on a Coalition convoy

Date: 2021-03-31T12:20:48+0000
Shafaq News/ The Security Media Cell (SMC) reported foiling an attack against a convoy of the US-led Coalition in Southern Iraq.

A statement of SMC said that Iraqi security forces successfully dismantled a bomb planted on an al-Diwaniyah-Babel road.

Over the past few months, IED attacks against the convoys of the US-led Coalition became nearly daily. Observers believe that Iran-backed Iraqi factions orchestrate those attacks to put more pressure on the foreign forces, primarily the US forces, in Iraq.

