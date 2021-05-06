Security forces thwart a huge medications smuggling operations

Shafaq News/ The Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency of the Ministry of Interior thwarted today, Thursday, an attempt to smuggle a large amount of medications.

A press statement of the Ministry said that five Syrian nationals were arrested in Nineveh in possession of six tons of smuggled drugs, including ten thousand ampoules of the narcotic drug "Tramal".

The Ministry said that the smugglers were caught in a tight ambush after a period of surveillance based on intelligence information.

The statement said that a report of the drugs was made, and the arrestees were put in custody to continue the investigations.