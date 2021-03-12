Report

Security forces take precautionary measures in preparation for an upcoming dust storm

Date: 2021-03-12T15:41:54+0000
Security forces take precautionary measures in preparation for an upcoming dust storm

Shafaq News / An official security source in al-Anbar Operations Command in western Iraq said that security forces personnel have been deployed in desert areas and the entrances to western cities, in anticipation of any attempt by ISIS terrorists to exploit the dust storm that struck many western regions.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "ISIS terrorists often take advantage of bad weather", adding, "the security services are fully prepared to repel any attack by the terrorist organization."

It is noteworthy that Al-Rutba district is surrounded by desert, and the western regions often witness dust storms that cause suffocation cases among citizens, especially those who suffer from asthma and lung problems.

