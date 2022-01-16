Security forces start an investigation into bank bombings in al-Karrada

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces started an investigation into the simultaneous explosions that targeted two banks in al-Karrada, downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, the Security Media Cell (SMC) said on Sunday evening.

SMC confirmed in a statement that the two sonic bomb attacks targeted the Cihan bank, near the National Theater, and the Kurdistan Bank, near al-Watheq square, earlier today.

Two citizens sustained light injuries due to the attack, a source revealed on Sunday.

The two banks are owned by a business man from the Kurdistan Region.