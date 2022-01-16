Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Security forces start an investigation into bank bombings in al-Karrada

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-16T21:03:45+0000
Security forces start an investigation into bank bombings in al-Karrada

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security forces started an investigation into the simultaneous explosions that targeted two banks in al-Karrada, downtown the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, the Security Media Cell (SMC) said on Sunday evening.

SMC confirmed in a statement that the two sonic bomb attacks targeted the Cihan bank, near the National Theater, and the Kurdistan Bank, near al-Watheq square, earlier today.

Two citizens sustained light injuries due to the attack, a source revealed on Sunday.

The two banks are owned by a business man from the Kurdistan Region.

related

A fire broke out in the Media College at the Iraqi University

Date: 2020-09-13 13:36:02
A fire broke out in the Media College at the Iraqi University

Car bomb attack leaves no casualties in Baghdad

Date: 2021-09-19 14:03:36
Car bomb attack leaves no casualties in Baghdad

America will respond to the strikes on its embassy in Baghdad by three axes

Date: 2020-01-27 13:11:29
America will respond to the strikes on its embassy in Baghdad by three axes

Baghdad prepares to receive the holidays

Date: 2021-12-23 15:56:21
Baghdad prepares to receive the holidays

State Department denies evacuation of staff from its embassy in Baghdad

Date: 2019-10-03 16:07:02
State Department denies evacuation of staff from its embassy in Baghdad

Protestors block a main road linking Baghdad and Wasit

Date: 2021-05-22 16:41:16
Protestors block a main road linking Baghdad and Wasit

Heavy deployment of Iraqi forces in Baghdad

Date: 2020-12-17 21:26:57
Heavy deployment of Iraqi forces in Baghdad

Baghdad police seizes High explosive materials

Date: 2020-08-22 10:34:59
Baghdad police seizes High explosive materials