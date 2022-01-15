Report

Security forces seize two rockets set to target a Turkish base in Nineveh; source

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-15T11:39:36+0000
Shafaq News/ The two rockets that targeted Zlikan military base earlier today, Saturday, were launched from the Barazi village, near Maqloub mountain northeast Mosul-Nineveh's capital city, a source revealed.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the security forces seized two rockets that did not take off in the site.

"The launching site is located within the security territory of the Kurdistan Region," the source said.

The vicinity of the Zlikan base was attacked by two Katyusha rockets this morning.

The attack did not result in casualties among the Turkish troops stationed inside the base, a source revealed earlier.

