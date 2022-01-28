Security forces seize a rocket launchpad west of Baghdad

Shafaq News / A security source reported that the security forces managed to seize the launchpad used in the attack that targeted the Baghdad international airport, in Abu Gharib district, west of Baghdad.

Earlier today, six missiles at least targeted the Baghdad International airport today, Friday, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the missiles landed in the runaway, at 4:30 am today.

He added that several planes were damaged in the attack, noting that the Anti-missile defense system was able to destroy several missiles.