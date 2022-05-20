Report

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-20T09:37:32+0000
Two rocket launchpads in Saladin

Shafaq News / The deputy commissioner of Tuz Khurmatu, Hasan Zein al-Abideen, revealed that two Katyusha rocket launchpads were seized in the district, in Saladin.

Zein al-Abideen told Shafaq News agency that the launchpads were found after two rockets landed at two different sites in the governorate. No casualties were recorded.

Al-Hashd al-Shaabi and the security forces have launched a search campaign to pursue the ISIS terrorists to whom belongs the rocket launchpad, according to Zein al-Abideen.

The mentioned area is still considered a dangerous hotspot in which ISIS terrorists still hide.

