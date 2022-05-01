Security forces seize a rocket launchpad in Nineveh plane

Shafaq News / A loaded rocket launchpad was seized in Nineveh plane, an hour after a missile attack targeted an oil tank in Khabat district, a security source reported.

The source told Shafaq News agency that the security forces launched a search campaign following the Khabat attack, during which they found a rocket launchpad loaded with three rockets.

The rockets were possibly prepared to be launched on Zlikan base or Khabat district, according to the source.

A source who works at the Khabat oil refinery, Erbil, revealed to Shafaq News agency that the recent attack targeted an oil tank.

The source noted that the special teams managed to control the fire.

One person sustained minor injuries in the attack, according to the source.

Earlier today six rockets landed in the vicinity of the Khabat district, west of Erbil, Kurdistan's Counter-Terrorism Agency said in a statement on Sunday evening.

The statement said that the rockets landed near the Bahdinan river, causing no damage.

"The rockets were launched from al-Hamdaniyah, a sub-district of Nineveh's Bartala district," he continued.