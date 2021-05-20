Report

Security forces seize a rocket launchpad in Nineveh

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-20T15:13:36+0000
Shafaq News / The Iraqi Security Media Cell reported today that a military intelligence force had seized a rocket launchpad west of Nineveh.

In a statement, the cell said that accurate information provided by the Military Intelligence Directorate at the Ministry of Defense confirmed the existence of a rocket launchpad and bombs in Tal Afar and Hatra, west of Nineveh.

The statement indicated that the Military Intelligence detachments seized a rocket launchpad, ten 60 mm mortar rounds, and three different explosive devices.

The statement indicated that the bomb squads safely detonated them.

