Security forces seize a rocket launchpad in Nineveh

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Security Media Cell reported today that a military intelligence force had seized a rocket launchpad west of Nineveh.

In a statement, the cell said that accurate information provided by the Military Intelligence Directorate at the Ministry of Defense confirmed the existence of a rocket launchpad and bombs in Tal Afar and Hatra, west of Nineveh.

The statement indicated that the Military Intelligence detachments seized a rocket launchpad, ten 60 mm mortar rounds, and three different explosive devices.

The statement indicated that the bomb squads safely detonated them.