Security forces seize a rocket launchpad east of Mosul 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-07T19:20:02+0000
Shafaq News/ A security source reported that the rocket launchpad from which the rockets were launched on the Zlikan base was seized. 

 The source told Shafaq News Agency that the security forces seized a Kia vehicle carrying a rocket launchpad, east of Mosul city. 

Several rockets landed today in a Turkish military base in Nineveh Governorate.

 A security source told Shafaq News Agency that the camp was targeted by at least two rockets.

 The Turkish forces are deployed in the Zlikan base in Bashiqa district, northeast of Mosul, which has long provoked a dispute between Baghdad and Ankara.

