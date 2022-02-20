Security forces seize a drone in the vicinity of Diyala

Shafaq News / Iraqi Security forces found today a drone that is believed to have been used in the failed attack that targeted Erbil earlier.

A source told Shafaq News agency that the drone was found in the vicinity of Diyala governorate, and might be one of the drones that were found on Feb.12.

The Iraqi air defense's radars monitored, on Feb. 12, a number of drones that flew from Iraq's eastern borders, and heading to the west.

For its part, the US-led Global Coalition confirmed, last Sunday, shooting down a drone that was heading towards the capital Erbil.

A source in the coalition told Shafaq News agency that the drone had been seized to be examined.