Security forces seize ISIS weapons and military equipment in Saladin and al-Anbar

Shafaq News / Security sources reported that the security forces had seized weapons in Saladin and al-Anbar today.

A source in Saladin operations told Shafaq News that al-Hashd al-Shaabi launched an operation to eliminate the remainder of the so-called Tigris state in the Saladin desert adjacent to al-Anbar governorate.

The source confirmed that weapons, ammunition, explosive materials, food supplies, and military and logistical equipment were confiscated.

For its part, the Military Intelligence Directorate announced seizing explosive devices in Al-Karma in al-Anbar.

In a statement, the Directorate said that in light of accurate intelligence information and coordination with the Intelligence Department of al-Anbar Operations Command, the Military Intelligence Division detachments in the Tenth Division, and conjunction with a force from the Division's Intelligence Regiment, 12 explosive devices, 4 60 mm mortar rounds, 4 120 mm mortar rounds, and a Katyusha rocket were seized in al-Anbar.

According to the statement, the bomb squads destroyed the military equipment.