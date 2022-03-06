Security forces seize 40 rockets and explosives in Kirkuk, arrests two terrorists in Diyala and al-Anbar

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Federal Police on Sunday has found more than 40 Austrian rockets and other explosives in al-Rachad district, Kirkuk. According to a statement issued earlier today, a force from the fifth division's 19th brigade of the Federal Police, in cooperation with the Federal Intelligence Agency, launched a combing campaign in the vicinity of al-Banadra village in al-Rachad district. The security forces found more than 40 Austrian rockets, 20 explosive devices, and ten detonators, among other supplies. The seized material were destroyed under controlled conditions by the accompanying Explosive Ordnance Disposal squads, the statement said. Elsewhere, the Security Media Cell (SMC) reported arresting two persons with links to the terrorist organization of ISIS in Diyala and Nineveh in two separate operations.

